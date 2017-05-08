Date night! Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi stepped out at the 2017 MTV Movie Awards on Sunday, May 7, braving the pouring rain in Los Angeles.

The Bachelor star, 36, opted for a flannel and black jeans, while his fiancée looked chic in a black belted dress and tan heels.

Their outing comes after Viall was voted off season 24 of Dancing With the Stars. After getting the axe, the reality star told Us Weekly competing on the show was exciting but nerve-wracking.

“I had no performance experience, so it was something I had to get used to,” he told Us. “Nothing stopped me from enjoying myself. ... I expected to go home every week, but it was fun to last this long.”

Now that he’s hung up his dancing shoes, Viall told Us he’s focusing on his men’s grooming line.

“My biggest priority will be the Polished Gent. There are some tricks that I have done over the years to maintain a youthful appearance,” he dished to Us of the line dropping May 8. “It made sense to take the stuff I’ve been using and put it into a single box I can share with everyone.”

The couple, however, still haven’t set a wedding date. While chatting with Buzzfeed, Viall admitted they’re taking things slow.

“We've known each other for less than a year now," he shared. "The Bachelor Nation has a bit of a backlog with engaged couples, so there's plenty [of] couples in line before us that have to tie the knot before we do.”

