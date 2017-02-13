May we have a word? The Bachelor season 21 star Nick Viall spoke to ABC News on Monday, February 13, about his ladies, and he picked one word to describe each of the remaining six contenders.

Rick Rowell/ABC

"Oh, this should be disastrous," Viall, 36, joked when told of the word-association game. He then fired off his impression of each woman: Corinne is a "firecracker," Danielle M. is "sweet," Kristina is "precious," Rachel is "impressive," Raven is "fascinating" and Vanessa is "stunning."

Rick Rowell/ABC

To sum up his general feelings about the group, Viall said, "I'm very attracted to confident, intelligent and sexy women who just act like they belong in a room, so to speak."



The two-time Bachelorette runner-up knows a thing or two about facing off against his costars, given the antagonism he faced from some of the guys on Andi Dorfman's season 10 and Kaitlyn Bristowe's season 11. So he is quick to defend Corinne, whose bold efforts to earn Viall's attention have been met with criticism from the other ladies.



"Everyone knows that I was once called a villain. I didn't necessarily agree with that label, but I think sometimes Bachelor Nation can unfairly judge people. They sometimes see things in black and white," he told ABC News. "If you really feel something and you want to go for it, you should be able to go for it. I like confident women. I like interesting women. I like women who can take a chance and be comfortable with themselves and be vulnerable."



The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.