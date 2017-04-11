Will you accept this smooch? Nick Viall impressed the judges with his moves during Dancing With the Stars' Monday, April 10, episode, but Twitter users were especially fascinated by the lengthy kiss he shared with fiancée Vanessa Grimaldi at the end of the performance.



Eric McCandless/ABC Via Getty Images

Viall and partner Peta Murgatroyd danced a rumba to Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" for "Most Memorable Year" Night, with the choreography focused on 2016, when Viall got engaged to Grimaldi at the end of this run as the season 21 Bachelor. Viall told the camera before performing, "Looking back at 2016, [it] was kind of the year that I feel really paid off from just being willing to take risks and take chances and not give up on some things, even though at times, it would have been easy to walk away."

Eric McCandless/ABC Via Getty Images

The judges clearly appreciated Viall's effort on the dance floor, awarding him with a score of 30 out of 40, and Len Goodman said that the Bachelor star's performance was his "best so far."

Also catching viewers' eyes was Viall's lengthy liplock with Grimaldi on stage, as host Tom Bergeron even had to pipe up after a while to tell the engaged pair to cool it. Check out a selection of tweets below.

I have watched the bachelor religiously and tonight @viallnicholas28 finally seemed real and genuine... That kiss!!! #dwts — SB (@sabu0711) April 11, 2017

Me: OH CUTE. He brought his fiancé on stage.

Also me: *watching them kiss for more than three seconds* Okay. That's enough. #dwts — 🐣Jessica🎀Lynn🐰 (@SugarLandFan14) April 11, 2017

SHIRTLESS NICK WITH VANESSA AND THEM KISSING YES YES YES GOD YES 🔥🔥🔥 #DWTS — a♡ (@mostlyoth) April 11, 2017

honestly.. i thought the kiss was tacky #dwts — Harmo_LAND (@5H_bby) April 11, 2017

damn that kiss had the look of two people saying WE ARE DEFINITELY STILL ENGAGED RIGHT NOW #DWTS — Laura Cohen (@lauragailcohen) April 11, 2017

I think they're still kissing. #dwts — Kevin Kempf (@kckempf) April 11, 2017

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

