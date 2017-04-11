TOP 5

Nick Viall Couldn't Stop Kissing Vanessa Grimaldi on 'Dancing With the Stars': Read Twitter's Best Reactions

By Ryan Gajewski
Will you accept this smooch? Nick Viall impressed the judges with his moves during Dancing With the Stars' Monday, April 10, episode, but Twitter users were especially fascinated by the lengthy kiss he shared with fiancée Vanessa Grimaldi at the end of the performance.

Viall and partner Peta Murgatroyd danced a rumba to Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" for "Most Memorable Year" Night, with the choreography focused on 2016, when Viall got engaged to Grimaldi at the end of this run as the season 21 Bachelor. Viall told the camera before performing, "Looking back at 2016, [it] was kind of the year that I feel really paid off from just being willing to take risks and take chances and not give up on some things, even though at times, it would have been easy to walk away."

The judges clearly appreciated Viall's effort on the dance floor, awarding him with a score of 30 out of 40, and Len Goodman said that the Bachelor star's performance was his "best so far."

Also catching viewers' eyes was Viall's lengthy liplock with Grimaldi on stage, as host Tom Bergeron even had to pipe up after a while to tell the engaged pair to cool it. Check out a selection of tweets below.

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

