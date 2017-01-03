The three best friends anyone could have? Nick Viall reunited with his exes Andi Dorfman and Kaitlyn Bristowe on Monday, January 2, on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, following the season 21 premiere of The Bachelor.

The 36-year-old Milwaukee native kept cool during what could have been an awkward situation. But instead of dwelling in the past, the trio shared a few laughs together.

They even discussed how Viall had a one-night stand with one of his contestants, Liz Sandoz, months before she showed up at the Bachelor pad. Sandoz was Jade Roper's maid of honor when she married Tanner Tolbert last January.

"They were at [Jade and Tanner's] wedding," Viall said of Dorfman, 29, and Bristowe, 31.



Dorfman chimed in: "I sucked because I was the single girl and they were up on all the bridesmaids — and I guess the maid of honor."

Viall admitted to host Jimmy Kimmel that he "recognized her right away" when she got out of the limo. "I was like, 'That's Liz.'"

Viall was Dorfman's runner-up on her season 10 of The Bachelorette in 2014. She got engaged to Josh Murray, but the couple split five months after the finale. Murray went on to meet Bachelor alum Amanda Stanton on season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise. Stanton confirmed their split to Us Weekly on Monday, calling it a "weird situation."

Viall also was left heartbroken during Bristowe's season 11 of The Bachelorette. She chose Shawn Booth instead and the two are still engaged.

"We talk every once in a while," Viall said of his former flames. "We've run into each other. We're friends. Like, we're friendly."

In July 2015, Kimmel, 49, made Bristowe and Booth swear on a stack of Us Weekly magazines that they would still be together in one year. On Monday, he offered Bristowe $1,000, but she bet him again and said "double or nothing." If she and Booth don't get married within the next year, she will owe the late-night host $2,000.

Viall, meanwhile, kept tight-lipped about his relationship status. He said that he didn't kiss anyone on New Year's Eve and chatted a bit about contestant Corinne Olympious, who has a nanny.

"It was brought to my attention by one of the other ladies," he revealed. "And while I certainly appreciate the potential red flag that a grown woman having a nanny, I also thought to myself, 'What are the benefits? If this works out, do I also get the nanny?'"

Watch the exes on JKL in the video above!

