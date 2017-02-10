He’s bared his heart on The Bachelor — and now Nick Viall is ready to expose even more.

On the Thursday, February 9, episode of Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live, the season 21 lead played a special Dish in the Dark edition of Never Have I Ever. Host Cohen, 48, named what he dubbed several “sleazy” situations and the four-time Bachelor contestant was instructed to shine the flashlight every time he was guilty.



Alas, Viall didn’t turn on the switch when asked if he’s had sex with a contestant the public doesn’t know about, nor when asked if he’s thought about hooking up with a crewmember. But, the 36-year-old did admit he’s refused to kiss one of his ladies thanks to bad breath. “I just creatively find ways to not,” he told Cohen.

Charles Sykes/Bravo

A bigger reveal: He’s snuck into a contestant’s room without the cameras knowing! Though, “not this season,” Viall said. (So, was it Bachelorette season 10 with Andi Dorfman or Bachelorette season 11 with Kaitlyn Bristowe? Or, Bachelor in Paradise?)



Cohen also asked what most viewers have always wondered: Has he ever gotten a boner on a group date? “Definitely,” revealed Viall. “Yes.”

During the two-minute segment, the hunky model also admitted to farting on camera, forgetting contestants’ names and hooking up with a Bachelor Nation alum outside of his three seasons.

P.S. Chris Harrison doesn’t hit on the contestants. But Dorfman and Bristowe have eyeballed the single host, according to Viall: “Well, everyone kind of flirts with Chris!”



For more from Viall, watch the clip above!

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



