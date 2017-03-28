Babe, come on! Bachelor alum Nick Viall and his fiancée, Vanessa Grimaldi, could barely agree on anything during a hilarious drinking game with Ellen DeGeneres' producers Tuesday, March 28. Watch the video above!

The engaged couple, who recently moved in together in L.A., answered a series of questions about each other. They agreed on who is the messiest and who wakes up first (both Viall), but weren't on the same page about anything else.

Viall, 36, and the special education teacher sparred when they said that the other takes the longest to get ready. "I get ready in six minutes!" Viall said, defending himself.

When he later took too long to reveal who spends more time on Instagram, Grimaldi called him out. "Babe, really?" she asked.

Viall and his bride-to-be also believed that they were funnier and "always right" compared to the other person. "She is always right," Viall teased, "but weirdly I'm never wrong."

Viall popped the question to Grimaldi over runner-up Raven Gates during season 21 finale of The Bachelor, which aired March 13. Grimaldi has recently been supporting Viall as he competes on season 24 of Dancing With the Stars with his pro partner, Peta Murgatroyd.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!