Listen carefully! Some of today’s biggest names in Hollywood paid tribute to the Spice Girls’ “Wannabe” ahead of the song’s 21st anniversary on Friday, July 8.

In the lyrical improv video released by W Magazine on Thursday, July 6, Milo Ventimiglia, Nicole Kidman, James Franco, Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown and more celebs delivered a hilarious rendition of the late '90s track.

“OMG,” jokes Skarsgard as he rolls his eyes before covering the tune. Meanwhile, Brown gushes, “I’m obsessed with the Spice Girls.”

Every actor put their own spin on the bit. The Stranger Things actress pointed to the camera as she kicked off the song. “Yo, I’ll tell you what I want, what I really really want,” she sand, laughing. Skarsgard, meanwhile, annunciated every lyric with a confused look plastered on his face. Kidman, his Big Little Lies costar, chimed in: “I’ll tell you what I want, what I really, really want.”

Tim Roney/Getty Images

The publication also asked the actors to reveal their favorite Spice Girls member. “I sort of missed out on that phase,” Franco admitted. “The one that pops into my head is Baby Spice, but I don’t know why. I guess maybe I’m drawn to blondes.” Skarsgard added: “Baby Spice? Was that the blonde? Yeah, she was my favorite.”

Kidman chose differently. “Ah, it would have to be Posh, right? She’s got an amazing life,” she said. “I wore one of her dresses recently and I was like, oh, this is heaven. It had the whole back out of it.”

Watch the full “Wannabe” video, which also stars Riz Ahmed, Brit Marling, Jodie Comer, Johnny Flynn, Sanaa Lathan, Claire Foy and Rupert Friend, above!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!