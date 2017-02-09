What took so long?! Nicole Kidman revealed during The Ellen DeGeneres Show that her husband, Keith Urban, didn’t call her for four months after they first met. Watch the video above!

“I remember thinking I had such a crush on him and he wasn’t interested in me. He didn’t call me for four months,” Kidman, 49, recalled to Ellen DeGeneres on Thursday, February 9.

“How is that possible? Did he explain why? He must have been just shy,” DeGeneres, 59, tried to reason.

The Lion actress said she and the country singer, 49, have never talked about it — and she doesn’t plan to bring it up anytime soon. “We’re here now and it’s all good," Kidman said. "We don’t need to hash up all that stuff."



Kidman and Urban met back in 2005 and married the next year. DeGeneres even shared the first photo that the couple ever took together. “The craziest thing is to have a photo of when you first met,” Kidman said on Thursday. “Someone just took that photo and sent it to us.”

In June, Urban shared the pic on Instagram. “Our very first photo together 2005, minutes after being introduced to each other,” he captioned the snapshot.

The pair are now parents of daughters Sunday, 8, and Faith, 6. Kidman is also mom of Isabella, 24, and Connor, 22, whom she adopted with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

