TNT/Turner

Niecy Nash, who plays a Florida manicurist on TNT's drama Claws, reveals 25 sharp truths about herself to Us Weekly. Be sure to catch her alongside Carrie Preston, Dean Norris and Karrueche Tran when the show premieres Sunday, June 11, at 9 p.m. ET.

1. My favorite food of all time is Mexican.

2. I’m not a great cook, but I can make a delicious guacamole.

3. I decided to be an actress when I was 5 years old, after seeing actress Lola Falana on television.

4. Even at home, I will never go barefoot.

5. . . . but I’m always up for a foot massage.

TNT/Turner

6. I have never liked amusement parks.

7. I have close to 100 wigs. Changing my hair keeps my marriage to engineer Jay Tucker spicy.

8. I’ve done my own hair and makeup on every episode of Scream Queens.

9. I believe you should always look your best. I had makeup on while giving birth to my son, Dominic!

10. As a little girl, I had dreams of being a dancer at the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in NYC.

11. I love to be the first one dancing at a party. Thank you, season 10 of Dancing With the Stars.

12. I send food back at restaurants if it’s not perfect.

13. I’m not a pet person — I don’t want anything in my house that can’t help with the mortgage!

14. I always wear red on my birthday, February 23.

15. I follow my children [Dominic, 25, Donielle, 21, and Dia, 17] on social media to see what they are up to.

16. My best friend is Sherri Shepherd.

17. I’m not a trendy girl. I buy things that will always be in style.

18. I only play Words With Friends with my husband.

19. My favorite seafood is shrimp. I’ll take any preparation.

20. I gave my junior high graduation speech, and I still remember it.

21. I’m probably the only person in the world who hasn’t watched Game of Thrones.

22. I give love advice to friends and strangers! I wrote a self-help book called It’s Hard to Fight Naked.

23. I’ve always wanted to be in a music video.

24. People think I’m weird because I don’t eat doughnuts.

25. Reno 911! was the most fun acting job I’ve ever had.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!