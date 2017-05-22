Feeling the love! Normani Kordei gushed to Us Weekly about her fans ahead of the two-night Dancing With the Stars finale, where she and partner Val Chmerkovskiy find themselves just one point behind front-runners Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater.

The Fifth Harmony singer, who gave fans a glimpse of her final dance via Twitter on Sunday, May 21, told Us that she couldn’t have done the competition without the support of her followers.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

“The fans that have supported me since day one, I still have by my side and they're always in my heart, they've been so supportive and have seen my growth and I have changed tremendously because of the show and my fans have noticed that and support that. They vote every single week and they remind me how amazing I've been doing and keep me confident and motivated,” Kordei said. “At the end of the day, they want so much for me and I'm getting that by finding myself throughout this competition and inspiring my fans through my change. My fans are my family and it's such a great camaraderie that we have.”

The songstress has indeed opened up during season 24 of the dancing competition show.

During the May 15 episode, Kordei revealed that she was 9 years old when Hurricane Katrina hit in 2005. "I didn't go back to New Orleans right away," she previously told Us. "My family did, but they wanted to shield my memories and keep them of a happy place. They didn't want me to see all the destruction. I saw everything on TV, but going back would have been different seeing it in person."

“My roots are still in NOLA," she added. "My family still lives there and every time I go back it feels like home."

The Dancing With the Stars two-part season 24 finale begins Monday, May 22, at 8 p.m. ET. on ABC.

