Normani Kordei is getting so much more than a possible Mirrorball trophy out of her Dancing With the Stars experience. The Fifth Harmony singer opened up about her new friendship with Simone Biles in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

The pop star, 20, said that going through the ABC reality competition together cemented their bestie status. “Simone, of course, is my BFF,” Kordei told Us. "I ride for her so hard. We have such an incredible relationship. She is super supportive of me since day one, we both supported each other since the day we met. She’s such an amazing spirit, and she thinks the same about me! We're so great together."

The “Work From Home” songstress said that she and the Olympic gymnast have a lot in common. “The reason we bonded and connected so deeply is because we're around the same age. It's easy to forget that were both only 20 years old, and we have so much in common: We're both from Houston, Texas, and we have such an appreciation for life and this opportunity we've been given,” she continued. "That’s the great thing about the show — that it brings people together and it's a sisterhood and a family-hood we all share, and it can last beyond the show.”

Kordei and Biles even have sleepovers together. “[We] just hang out and love each other! Eat, watch movies,” she said.

Biles isn’t the only athlete that Kordei has gotten close to during her time on the show. She recently accepted a date invitation from pro bull rider Bonner Bolton. “He is such a sweetheart, he's such a gentleman,” she told Us. “From day one, he's had such a special place in my heart. I think a little of it is we're from Texas — me, him and Simone, but I just love his aura and the gentleman in him. I’ve been so homesick. I've been in L.A. the majority of my time. I'm here more than home, and he gives me that little piece of home. I love seeing him, spending time with him and he’s not bad to look at too!” (The cowboy, 29, and his pro partner Sharna Burgess were eliminated in week 8.)



Kordei and her pro partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, will be competing on the upcoming DWTS season 24 finale against Rashad Jennings and David Ross.

The Dancing With the Stars two-part finale begins Monday, May 22, at 8 p.m. ET. on ABC.

