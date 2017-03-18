The war over cupcakes. Mama June Shannon got protective when Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson’s fiancée criticized June's parenting during the Friday, March 17, episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot. Jennifer Lamb stressed June out so much, she even started to reverting back to the bad food choices she had previously made. And the drama came at a tough time for the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo mom, who had to lose 10 pounds in three weeks in order to get another surgery. Check out the five craziest moments from Friday’s episode.

June Wants a Boob Job

June’s manager, Gina, found a doctor to perform her skin-removal surgery, and June could not have been more excited. June reasoned that she doesn't want to look like a “fool” at her ex Sugar Bear’s wedding and wants to feel good in her new body, even though she said she's never “looked [at myself] as being big.” At the consultation, June also revealed she wants a boob job when she goes under the knife.

“I guess Mama thinks she’s some 'Real Housewife of Hampton' or something,” Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson quipped when she found out about the hoped-for boob job. “Why is Mama trying so hard to be someone she’s not?”

June even brought home samples of breast inserts to let Alana and Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon pick out her boob size, so they would be less scared about their mom going under the knife again. For Us, that was TMI! No daughter wants to think about her mom’s breasts, let alone pick them out.

First Date From Hell

Mama June wanted a taste of what it’d be like to have big boobs, so she took the breast inserts out for a spin at an ice cream parlor with her daughters. She met a guy who was interested in her — well, definitely interested in her chest — and he even bought the girls ice cream. Pumpkin slipped him June’s number, and the guy called to ask her out on a date.

“He can be our new step-daddy,” Alana said. It all seemed too good to be true for June, and, in fact, it was. The guy told June it looked like she had “lost weight in the upper area,” and that she looked “really great” at the ice cream shop. “Guys like breasts,” the guy said before adding that he found “curvy” women attractive.

“But I like a big d--k, but I don’t say, 'Hey do you got a big d--k,'" June clapped back before walking out on her creepy date. Looks like he won’t make an appearance at Sugar Bear’s wedding!

Wetv

Mommy Issues

Alana confessed to Jennifer and Sugar Bear that she doesn’t get to eat sweets at her house and that June only feeds her “vegetables and fruit.” Jennifer felt that Alana was being deprived, so of course, she let Alana order every dessert on the menu during dinner.

“Big is beautiful, so you can always have dessert,” Jennifer said, which sounded good to Alana. Alana even admitted she could see Jennifer working out as a stepmom after all! But June assured the girl, "You will never be her daughter."

Wetv

Sugar Bear Showdown

Jennifer and Sugar Bear took Alana to taste wedding cakes and even sent her home with a box of her own. They took the liberty of getting out of the car when dropping Alana off with a box full of cupcakes in hand, and June totally lost it.

“What the hell are you doing here?” June asked. “Stop bringing that s--t into my house.”

Jennifer fought back, saying Alana deprives her daughter and disrespects Sugar Bear’s role as a parent. “You need to get directions and learn how to be a mother," Jennifer said. "I’ll just be the mother that you can’t be." She added to the camera about June, "Very poor parenting." But June told Jennifer, "You’re not the mother, and you’re never going to be anything to Alana."

Luckily, June’s trainer, Kenya Crooks, was there to calm June down. “You gave your power away,” Kenya said.

Too Much

In order to get the skin-removal surgery, June had to lose 10 pounds in three weeks. However, due to all of the drama with Jennifer and Sugar Bear, she had been stress-eating and actually gained weight. “The extra weight that I’ve gained is Jennifer’s fault,” June said. “What is wrong with me?”

June continued to lie to her assistant, Nicole, and say that she was at her target weight, but Nicole could tell she was fibbing and threatened to cancel the surgery all together. "If [the doctor] sees me, he’s going to do it," June promised Nicole.

Tell Us: Do you think Mama June was right to confront Jennifer?

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs on WE tv Fridays at 10 p.m. ET.

