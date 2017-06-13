Olaf's back! Walt Disney and Pixar Animation Studios debuted the first trailer for the upcoming Frozen featurette Olaf's Frozen Adventure on Tuesday, June 13. Watch the video above!

The next chapter in the Frozen story takes place during the holiday season and follows snowman Olaf (Josh Gad) on his journey to find a family tradition fit for sisters Anna (Kristen Bell) and Elsa (Idina Menzel).

"People forget that the first movie took place in the middle of summer, so this is really the first holiday season after the girls have come together, but what they're realizing is that because they were separated for so long, they don't have any family traditions," Pixar chief creative officer John Lasseter told Entertainment Weekly. "So, Olaf is so sad about this that he decides to step out with Sven the reindeer to go around Arendelle to find the greatest family tradition for Anna and Elsa."

Olaf's Frozen Adventure reunites the beloved Disney film's original cast members, including Jonathan Groff as Kristoff. The 21-minute featurette includes four new original songs.



A Frozen sequel is also in the works and is scheduled to premiere in November 2019.

Olaf's Frozen Adventure hits theaters in front of Pixar's film Coco on November 22.

