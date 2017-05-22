Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017/Getty Images

Make way for Munn! Olivia Munn made her first red carpet appearance at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 21, following her split from Aaron Rodgers.

The Ocean’s Eight actress, 36, who is set to present at the Las Vegas event, stunned in a sheer black Redemption floral dress. Hours earlier, she posted a photo of herself chowing down on a burger and fries.

John Shearer/Getty Images

“#BBMAs GLAM BREAK!” she captioned the Instagram pic from her hotel room.

Us Weekly confirmed in April that Munn and the Green Bay Packers quarterback, 33, split after three years of dating. The athlete, older brother of Bachelor alum Jordan Rodgers, became estranged from his family shortly after his relationship with the Newsroom alum began.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

“Aaron is the one that has pulled away from the family, not the reverse,” an insider previously told Us. “When he got together with Olivia Munn, his family told him they didn’t trust her and thought she wasn’t with him for the right reasons. That made him furious, and he ended up choosing Olivia over his family."

A second source told Us that Aaron is the one that pulled the plug. “She is devastated,” a Munn friend revealed. “She hopes they can work things out and get back together.”

