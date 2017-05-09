Taking a stand! Netflix released the full-length trailer for season 5 of Orange Is the New Black on Tuesday, May 9. Watch the intense sneak peek above!

The trailer shows the outraged women of Litchfield Penitentiary joining together to protest the abusive conditions at the prison on the heels of Poussey (Samira Wiley)'s death at the end of season 4.

Cara Howe/Netflix

"You've done a girl wrong, Mr. Caputo, and we want justice," Taystee (Danielle Brooks) says as chaos ensues. Maria (Jessica Pimentel) adds, "We have to speak as one united group. Who's in?"

Last month, Netflix released the first three minutes of the new season, in which Daya (Dascha Polanco) was seen pointing the gun she obtained in the season 4 finale at one of the prison guards while her fellow inmates cheered her on.

Jojo Whilden/Netflix

Season 5 of the Netflix dramedy takes place in real time over the course of just three days. The new episodes "will leave the inmates' lives forever changed as they are emboldened to fight for redemption, resolution and the respect they deserve," a Netflix press release says.

Orange Is the New Black season 5 premieres on Friday, June 9.

