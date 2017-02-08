Get ready to lock down some time with the ladies of Litchfield. Netflix announced the premiere date for Orange Is the New Black season 5 on Wednesday, February 8, along with releasing a first look at the hit show's latest batch of episodes. Check out the promo above!

JoJo Whilden/Netflix

The Emmy-winning dramedy series' fifth season debuts on Friday, June 9, and the brief trailer hints at the drama in store. The clip offers quick snippets of a variety of prisoners: Alex (Laura Prepon), Piper (Taylor Schilling), Nicky (Natasha Lyonne), Flaca (Jackie Cruz), Taystee (Danielle Brooks), Lorna (Yael Stone), Cindy (Adrienne C. Moore), Maria (Jessica Pimentel), Red (Kate Mulgrew), Gloria (Selenis Leyva) and Daya (Dascha Polanco).



Laverne Cox (Sophia Burset), who costars on CBS' midseason drama Doubt, is not in the trailer but will appear this season.



The teaser picks up where season 4 (which launched June 17, 2016) left off, with Daya wielding a gun in the prison and on the verge of launching a riot.



Brooks, 27, told Us Weekly exclusively last year which cast member she would pick to share a prison cell with, although she doesn't think she'd handle the experience as well as her character has.



"I legit do not think I can handle prison. The more I watch reality shows … I do not think I am born for it," the actress quipped. "But if I had to take someone with me? Oh, man — it might be Lea DeLaria (Big Boo)."



Orange Is the New Black's 13-episode fifth season launches on Netflix Friday, June 9.



