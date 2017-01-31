They have a cave troll. @theoneringnet @electrice @boydbilly @orlandobloom @empiremagazine #squadgoals A photo posted by Dominic Monaghan (@dom_monaghan_) on Jan 30, 2017 at 7:15pm PST

Legolas, Frodo, Merry, oh my! Orlando Bloom, Elijah Wood and more stars from the hugely successful Lord of the Rings franchise reunited on Monday, January 30 — and it was precious.

New Line Cinema/Courtesy Everett Collection

The actors were joined by costars Viggo Mortensen, Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd for the guys' night out. "They have a cave troll. @theoneringnet @electrice @boydbilly @orlandobloom @empiremagazine #squadgoals," Monaghan, 40, captioned a pic of the gang on Instagram, which appeared to be for an Empire magazine shoot.



The group even pretended to be fighting with swords and bow and arrow in Middle-earth. "My captain. My king. @theoneringnet @empiremagazine," the Lost alum captioned another pic with Mortensen, 58.

In a third shot with Wood and Boyd, he wrote, "Doffing the off the shoulder band look with aplomb @boydbilly @billyboydactor making @electrice and I look like onions. @theoneringnet @empiremagazine."

The longtime pals played hobbits Merry (Monaghan), Frodo (Wood) and Pippin (Boyd), elf warrior Legolas (Bloom) and Rangers of the North leader Aragorn (Mortensen) in the Peter Jackson-directed trilogy, which was adapted by J.R.R. Tolkien's novels. The films were released back-to-back from 2001 to 2003.

New Line Cinema/Courtesy Everett Collection

Last month, Bloom, 40, posted photos from set of The Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring in honor of the first film's 15th anniversary. "15 years ago today, #TheLordOfTheRings: The Fellowship of the Ring hit theaters," he captioned the Instagram collage. "And the rest, as you know, is history."

