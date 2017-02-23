Ready to drink like an Academy Award winner? Your viewing party will be a hit with these five delectable cocktails, crafted specifically for the 89th Annual Academy Awards, which airs on Sunday, February 26, on ABC at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Red Carpet Kickoff

Kick off with this easy number, inspired by short film nominee, Pear Cider and Cigarettes. Guests at the Film is GREAT Reception, celebrating the UK nominees, will be sipping on this.



Ingredients

1 oz No. 3 London Dry Gin

1 oz Tempus Fugit Alessio Vermouth Di Torino

1 oz Luxardo Bitter

Orange twist garnish

Combine all ingredients and serve in a coupe glass.

Courtesy of The Hilhaven Lodge

The Lodge

Mixology on a whole new level! Master mixologist Charles Joly will be making this unforgettable whiskey, vermouth, sherry and bitters blend at the Governors Ball, which immediately follows the ceremony.

Ingredients

1.5 oz The Hilhaven Lodge Blended Straight American Whiskey

1/3 oz Punt e Mes Sweet Vermouth

1/3 oz East Indian Sherry

3 drops Chocolate Bitters

Combine The Hilhaven Lodge whiskey with vermouth, sherry and bitters. Stir to chill and dilute. Pour over large cube into an Old Fashioned glass. Mist with orange oil and garnish with fresh rosemary.

Courtesy of Clase Azul

The Clase Azul “Sebastian”

Ready for your close up with Ryan Gosling? Inspired by the most-nominated film of the year, La La Land, you will be drinking in style with this one – and so will Elton John at his famed viewing and post-Oscars party in West Hollywood, California.

Ingredients

2 oz Clase Azul Plata

1 oz Fresh Grapefruit Juice

1 oz Pomegranate Lime Juice

1/2 oz Organic Raw Honey

Top with Sparkling Water

Orange garnish

In a large shaker filled with ice, pour in Clase Azul Plata tequila, then add fresh Grapefruit and Pomegranate Lime Juice together, top with organic raw honey on the finish. Shake ice cold and strain into glass. Then top with sparkling water. This can be served on the rocks or straight up. Add fresh orange garnish.



Cuca Fresca

Manchester by the C

A dramatic drink for a dramatic film, of course. Just like the nominees, you’ll be on the edge of your seat.

Ingredients

1.5 oz Cuca Fresca Ouro

1/2 oz Elderflower Liqueur

1 oz Fresh Cucumber Juice

1 oz Fresh Lemon Sour

8 Mint leaves

4 dashes Bar Keep lavender bitters

Combine all ingredients in an ice-filled shaker. Shake well and strain into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish with a fresh piece of cucumber and mint leaf. For the Fresh Lemon Sour, mix two parts fresh lemon juice combined with one part simple syrup.

Muggle Punch

Looking for a magic touch? This cocktail has magical abilities like Eddie Redmayne in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – and it’s so easy!

Ingredients

1 oz The King’s Ginger

1 oz Cranberry Juice

1 oz Fever Tree Lemonade

1 Strawberry

1 Lemon wheel

Build in a glass over ice and top with sparkling wine.