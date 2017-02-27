Dancing in the moonlight! Lea Michele and Brad Goreski cavorted at Craig’s, This Is Us star Chrissy Metz posed with fans at Elton John’s gathering and Andrew Garfield mingled and grooved at the Governors Ball. Here’s how the stars kept the party going after the Oscar broadcast wrapped Sunday, February 26.

Al Powers/Invision/AP

The Academy’s official afterparty got underway around 9:30 p.m. PT at Hollywood & Highland, just outside the Dolby Theatre. While best supporting actress nominee Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban were still in shock over the night's headline-making best picture flub, John Cho and wife Kerri Higuchi assuaged their secondhand embarrassment by refilling their champagne glasses. “It'll go down in history along with the O.J. Simpson car chase as one the craziest moments in live TV history," Cho, 44, tells Us Weekly of the gaffe.



Al Powers/Invision/AP

Elsewhere at the party, Hacksaw Ridge star Garfield, 33, enjoyed the live music and chatted with Laura Dern, who whispered intensely in his ear. When the best actor nominee finished speaking with Dern, 50, he grooved on the outskirts of the dance floor with his pals, but skipped out on the dance party taking place in the center.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for EJAF

Meanwhile, Dev Patel and a blonde mystery girl kept to themselves, eating together at a quiet table.



Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Some of the night’s big winners, including Casey Affleck, Mahershala Ali, Viola Davis and Emma Stone, got their statues engraved, and Davis, 51, made sure husband Julius Tennon tagged along. “I want you to come with me, baby,” she told him before heading over to the engraving station.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Of course, the Governors Ball wasn't the only celeb bash of the evening. The best picture mix-up was a hot topic at the Elton John AIDS Foundation event, where a source tells Us Weekly Caitlyn Jenner and model Andreja Pejic gabbed about the situation in disbelief. Transparent stars Gaby Hoffmann and Jay Duplass were also overheard talking about the blunder outside the ballroom, where the eyewitness says Hoffmann, 35, bluntly stated, “They gave them the wrong envelope.”

TIBRINA HOBSON/AFP/Getty Images

Ahead of the charity auction, John, 69, joked on stage, “Thank God we don’t have Warren Beatty doing our auction.” After Shark Tank's Robert Herjavec and Sharon Stone bid on high-ticket items, the British singer took the stage with St. Paul and the Broken Bones. Candace Cameron Bure filmed the performance on her iPhone.

Venturelli/Getty Images for BVLGARI; Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Metz took photos with fans while her boyfriend Josh Stancil watched patiently — though he was sure to get in a selfie with the This Is Us actress, 36, too. She met up with costar Justin Hartley, who chatted with Stancil as Metz snapped more shots with fans at the Audi-sponsored affair. Metz even admitted to Us of the La La Land-Moonlight jumble, "I didn’t think it was real! I was like, ‘Fake news, fake news.’"

Venturelli/Getty Images for BVLGARI

Over at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood, Michele, 30, and Goreski, 39, entered holding hands before bopping around to the music near the bar. Nick Jonas stopped in quickly, but the Glee star and stylist were the life of the party, making their rounds and chatting with other guests at the celeb-frequented hotspot.

