#EnvelopeGate

Complete chaos ensued when presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway announced La La Land as the winner in the best picture category instead of the correct winner, Moonlight. It wasn’t until after the cast, director, producers and crew excitedly took the stage and began their speeches that the film’s producer Jordan Horowitz was informed of the error.

"There's been a mistake. Moonlight, you won best picture. This is not a joke," he said, grabbing the microphone. Host Jimmy Kimmel attempted to ease the tension by joking “personally, I blame Steve Harvey for this,” a reference to a similar snafu during the 2015 Miss Universe pageant, but the damage had already been done. He closed the show: “I knew I would screw this show up. I really did. I promise I’ll never come back. Goodnight!”

Nicole Kidman Can’t Clap

The internet immediately exploded in a slew of memes and GIFs from social media users around the world after the Lion actress was seen clapping awkwardly in the audience.

Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images

The camera zoomed in on Kidman just after Viola Davis delivered an emotional acceptance speech for the best supporting actress award for her role in Fences. This isn’t the first time Kidman has made headlines for her unique clapping style. Back in 2015, one viewer tweeted: “Has anyone else noticed Nicole Kidman is clapping like she just got a manicure & doesn't want to mess it up? #Oscars.”

In Memoriam Honors the Living

The best picture flub wasn’t the only major mix-up of the night. The Academy included Australian film producer Jan Chapman as part of the “In Memoriam” video montage, when she is actually alive and well. It seems that her photo accidentally replaced the photo of Janet Patterson, an Australian costume designer who died in October 2016.

ABC

Chapman said that she was “devastated by the use of my image in place of my great friend and longtime collaborator Janet Patterson.” In an email to Variety, she wrote: "[It's] very disappointing. … I am alive and well and an active producer."

