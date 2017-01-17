Not everyone is speechless at the sight of Lady Liberty. The kids cause a scene on a New York City ferry ride during OutDaughtered's Tuesday, January 17, season 2 finale, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.



The TLC unscripted series' preview clip shows Adam and Danielle Busby — parents of the nation's only all-female quintuplets, plus 5-year-old daughter Blayke — relishing a moment of peace as the 21-month-old quints calm down on the family's boat ride to visit the Statue of Liberty. However, the moment passes, and soon the girls are bawling. "I guess that was apparently the calm before the storm," Adam tells the camera.

Danielle explains that bringing the tykes to the Big Apple in order to appear on Good Morning America the next day has taken a lot out of the little ones: "All the traveling, the time change — clearly all this change with the quints' usual schedule has made them miserable."

On the ferry, the frazzled mom has her hands full with their brood and wants a little more assistance from her husband. "Adam, you're gonna have to take somebody," she tells him. When Adam asks what she needs, Danielle replies, "Come get some stuff out of the bag!" And so he fires back, "I came over here, and you turned your back to me."



Adam adds to the camera, "Being stuck on a boat with screaming babies is a nightmare. Tempers are flaring, everybody's on edge, and we've got to be on live television tomorrow morning. If the quints show up to Good Morning America in this kind of mood, we're going to look like the worst parents in the world."



This is an exciting time for OutDaughtered fans, as Us exclusively revealed earlier today that the show is returning for a third season!

Watch the clip above. OutDaughtered airs on TLC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

