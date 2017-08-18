No hard feelings? Parenthood fans were heartbroken when Sarah (Lauren Graham) chose Hank (Ray Romano) over Mark — but Jason Ritter is at peace with her decision.

"I don't think Sarah made a mistake," Ritter, 37, who played the high school English teacher, told TV Guide in a new interview. "I think she followed her heart, and it wasn't where Mark would have liked it to have been, but I think he respects her decision and wishes her all the best."

Despite their 12-year age gap — and the fact that he taught her daughter, Amber (Mae Whitman) — the two instantly hit it off. Mark dropping by Sarah's bar job and writing a sweet "Will you go out with me?” note didn't hurt either.

Ritter left the beloved NBC series at the end of season 4 when the characters split. In season 5, Mark told Sarah that he was engaged.

"I think Mark is happy in his new life," Ritter told TV Guide. "He's married, and he has a kid. I think every so often he thinks of what could have been with Sarah, and then he goes back to his life that he enjoys as well."

Parenthood ran for six seasons from 2010 to 2015. In real life, the Gilmore Girls alum, 50, is still dating costar Peter Krause. Ritter, meanwhile, revealed in February that he's engaged to Togetherness alum Melanie Lynskey.



