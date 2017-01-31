Paris Jackson is ready for her close-up! Michael Jackson’s daughter will make her acting debut on an upcoming episode of Fox's music-themed drama Star, the network announced on Monday, January 30.



Paris’ debut will air later this season, and she’ll play Rachel Wells, a young, fashionable and intimidating social media guru. Rachel oversees a photo shoot for the girl group and ends up deliberately pushing Eva (Sharlene Taulé) and Star (Jude Demorest) into questionable territory.



Jackson, 18, is new to the acting game but has plenty of experience in front of the camera. She was a guest on the 2016 magic special Criss Angel Trick’d Up and appeared on Oprah’s Next Chapter in 2012, along with participating in specials about her superstar father, who died in 2009.

Star, a musical drama series created by Lee Daniels and Tom Donaghy, launched its first season in December. Centering on a trio of talented singers, it stars Queen Latifah (Carlotta Brown), Benjamin Bratt (Jahil Rivera), Amiyah Scott (Cotton Brown) and Quincy Brown (Derek Jones).



Paris has been in the spotlight quite a bit recently. She is on the cover of the current issue of Rolling Stone, which led talk show host Wendy Williams to question whether Paris had done enough to warrant such prominent attention.

"She has not made her mark on her own," Williams, 52, said on her January 25 episode. "You cannot be on the cover of one of the most prestigious entertainment and influential magazines in the world and just be the daughter of and tell your story inside." Paris responded by tweeting that Williams "seems to think about the family a lot considering she makes all these claims about us."



Star airs on Fox Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

