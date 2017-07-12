'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' Star Penn Jillette Teases Season 4

They're back! Penn Jillette and his silent partner, Teller, are returning to the small screen for the season 4 premiere of their show Penn & Teller: Fool Us.

"We try and do something very different on Fool Us than other, for lack of a better term, talent shows on TV," Jillette told amNewYork in an interview published on Tuesday, July 11. "I'm always haunted by the thought of how well Bob Dylan would do on America's Got Talent. On Fool Us, we don't pretend to know anything except what we know. What always impresses me is someone who is able to take the idea of something that's impossible, and violates all the rules we grew up with, and make that entertaining."

The magic competition, which is hosted by Alyson Hannigan, features up-and-coming magicians performing tricks for Jillette, 62, and Teller, 69. If the famed duo cannot figure out how the act was completed, the magician who performed the trick wins a trip to perform in Las Vegas.



"What impresses me are people who are able to do miracles in a friendly way," Jillette told amNewYork. And with more than four decades of experience under his belt, it takes a lot to impress the 6-foot-6 magician.

"If I was 25 years old, the material in the Penn & Teller routine would be about how shows like Fool Us are stupid, and how we would never be on that show," he quipped. "The material we write now is more inclusive, and I'm able to admit that I'm part of it all."

Penn & Teller: Fool Us season 4 premieres on The CW on Thursday, July 13, at 8 p.m. ET.

