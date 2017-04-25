Bye-bye, ballroom. Peta Murgatroyd is not happy that her fiancé, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, and his partner, Glee alum Heather Morris, were eliminated from Dancing With the Stars Monday, April 24.

"I'm so upset for him. He was so excited," Murgatroyd, 30, told Entertainment Tonight after the live show. "He was just getting over his calf injury, and I mean, I swear they were gonna be in the finals. I mean, they're incredible together. I just don't understand it. But, you know, the show is based so heavily on fan votes, so I think that's just it. They just lacked that, I guess."

Chmerkovskiy, 37, and Morris, 30, who was previously a backup dancer for Beyoncé, were just as shocked when they got the boot. The emotional moment happened after they earned a perfect score for their rumba to TLC's "Waterfalls."

The pair opened up about the surprising goodbye on Monday night. "This is crazy," the Ukrainian hunk told ET. "I'm pissed."

Morris added: "I feel like, [as] with any show that you watch on TV, you don't really know what's coming next. I was kinda preparing for anything that could happen or could come my way."

The rumba was Chmerkovskiy's first performance since undergoing surgery for his calf injury late last month. Despite the setback, he told Good Morning America at the time that he thought the duo still had a chance to win the mirrorball trophy.

