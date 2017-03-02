Can she be coaxed? Phaedra Parks tries to convince Porsha Williams to go on an upcoming group trip to Hawaii (even though the latter’s new enemy Kandi Burruss will be attending) by treating her to a day at the spa, as seen in a preview for the Sunday, March 5, episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Watch Us Weekly’s exclusive clip in the video above!

“Phaedra invited me out to get a couple things done and I am always down for some procedures,” Williams, 35, says in the sneak peek. “Cuffing season is around the corner. I gotta be ready for that!”

When the women, known to fans as “Frick and Frack,” arrive at the spa, Williams decides that she is going to get the skin tightened on her stomach while Parks, 43, opts for a 30-minute sauna bag treatment.

Though she is looking forward to hopefully smooth things over between her current bestie and her former BFF, peacemaker Parks — who had previously been close to Burruss, 40, before a falling out over a failed business venture with the singer-songwriter’s husband, Todd Tucker, among other issues — is keeping it light for Williams.

“I’m super excited to sweat and detoxify and hopefully tighten and get all nasty with this sauna bag,” the attorney says. “Beach body fun, here I come!”

As viewers saw on the Sunday, February 19, episode of RHOA, Williams and Burruss got into a heated verbal match after the Dish Nation host accused the Grammy winner of being a lesbian. In response, Burruss claimed that she and Williams hooked up in the past, which she said they had kept a “secret” for two whole years.



The explosive conversation ended with the ladies calling each other “freak hos” and Williams accusing Burruss’ husband of cheating on her.

To see if Parks makes any progress in a potential reconciliation between Williams and Burruss, watch the video above. The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Bravo Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!