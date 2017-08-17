Can she be the newest squad member? When asked in a new interview to choose between Katy Perry and Taylor Swift, Pink slightly hesitated before selecting the latter.

“Taylor? Is that OK?” the 37-year-old musician wondered during her appearance on KISS FM UK on Thursday, August 17. “You can’t win no matter what you say, anyway. Everyone wakes up offended.”

Despite speculation that Pink and Swift, 27, do not get along, the “Raise Your Glass” songstress sided with Swift.

The Grammy-winning artists’ rumored feud began in 2015, after the “Rockstar” singer slammed several artists at the VMAs for delivering “gross and embarrassing” performances. Although she didn’t name names, many fans believe that Pink was dissing Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato and the former country crooner, who won Video of the Year for her star-studded track “Bad Blood” that year.

The “Just Like Fire” voicer defended her remarks shortly after catching wind of the backlash. “Please look for a feud elsewhere. I have no issue with Demi Lovato or anyone else. I actually forgot she performed. I have opinions. MANY,” she tweeted at the time. “I stand by what I said. However, I didn’t intend for the angry people of the world to latch on and make it into something it isn’t. Peace.”

Swift has alleged that her feud with Perry, 32, began over a conflict with their backup dancers. “She basically tired to sabotage an entire arena tour,” the “Black Space” songstress claimed during an interview with Rolling Stone in 2014, although she did not name the “Firework” singer as the pop star to blame.



Perry surprised fans in June when she forgave and apologized to her revival for any harm done in the past. “I am ready to let it go. I forgive her and I’m sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same for her. … I love her and I want the best for her,” the “Teenager Dream” crooner told Arianna Huffington at the time.

A source recently told Us Weekly that Swift “wants no part” of the drama. “That’s why she avoids talking about it,” the insider added. “She doesn’t want to engage.”

