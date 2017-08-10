She's back! Pink released her new single, "What About Us," on Thursday, August 10.

The empowering track is the first single from the three-time Grammy winner's upcoming seventh studio album, Beautiful Trauma, which will be released on October 13. "What About Us" was cowritten by Pink, 37, Snow Patrol's Johnny McDavid and producer Steve Mac.

"What about us? What about all the times you said you had the answers?" Pink sings on the melodic tune. "What about us? What about all the broken happy ever afters?"

Later in the song, the "Raise Your Glass" singer appears to touch upon the current state of the world, belting, "We are problems that want to be solved / We are children that need to be loved / We are willing / We came when you called / But then you fooled us / Enough is enough."

Beautiful Trauma marks Pink's first album since 2012's The Truth About Love, which included the hit singles "Blow Me (One Last Kiss)," "Try" and "Just Give Me a Reason."

"I could not be more excited right now. My single comes out today 'What About Us' and my new album 'Beautiful Trauma' comes out October 13th," the singer-songwriter wrote on Instagram alongside the album cover, which shows her wearing a silver and pink jacket over a bedazzled white bodysuit. "I'm certifiably, insanely proud of this album. It's been a while, and I'm grateful for all the years we've had. Looking forward to the next chapter with you."

