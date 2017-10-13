Best buds! Pit bulls are an often misunderstood breed, so Jeff and Julia Jenkins wanted to do something to break the stigma. The couple and their dog duo, Junebug and Rosie Rae, founded Midnight Circus to help bring awareness to the breed and raise money for important causes.

The Chicago-based performance group, which includes acrobats, aerialists, clowns, and (of course!) some enthusiastic pit bulls, has raised nearly one million dollars for city parks since its introduction in the mid-'90s. Most recently, the pair has been dedicated to organizing a special benefit show, which is helping to fund hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico.

Earlier this week, the couple told the Today show that the $25 tickets sold out in one day and raised $15,000. The money will go to the American Red Cross' Hurricane Maria relief efforts.

The pair initially included their rescue Lola in the show, but she passed away in 2013. Junebug and Rosie Rae have been the stars ever since.

Both dogs came from tough pasts. Julia told The Bark Magazine that Junebug was rescued from another Chicago family while she was teaching an anti-dogfighting class. Rosie Rae came from Chicago's municipal shelter where she showed signs of being a dog who hadn’t been socialized.

The adorable pups now entertain people in the Chicago area. Better yet? They also have found the perfect home with their new owners.

