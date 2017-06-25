The Bellas are back! The first movie trailer for Pitch Perfect 3 was released on Saturday, June 24 — and if the teaser is any indication, this may be the best one yet!

The former Barden students have gone their separate ways since college, but not all of them are necessarily happy with where they’ve ended up. Beca, played by Anna Kendrick, has just quit her job, Chloe (Brittany Snow) is shown in a truly crappy situation as she waits to get into veterinary school and Fat Amy (Rebel Wilson) is performing as “Fat Amy Winehouse” on the streets of Manhattan.

The college pals reunite at a bar for drinks where Chloe tearfully says, “I would do anything to sing with you guys again, anything!” That gives Aubrey (Anna Camp) a brilliant idea: to have the Bellas sing for the USO in Europe, where they’ll have to perform alongside “bands that actually have instruments,” as Beca remarks.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Pitch Perfect movie if there weren’t naysayers trying to kick the group down a few notches. This time, the group’s nemesis is Orange Is the New Black’s Ruby Rose, who plays a feisty singer named Calamity.

“Awww, you guys just play other people’s songs, like karaoke!” Calamity’s bandmate, Serenity, taunts the horrified-looking Bellas. “That’s so cute.”

But as loyal fans know, nothing helps the Bellas move towards the top more than those who doubt them!

The clip teases the things we have come to expect from the franchise: lots of singing, a true depiction of female friendship and hilarious comedy — Amy quips that if she was to join Calamity’s group, her name could be “Obesity.”

For those itching to hear the Bellas sing their pretty little hearts out, Pitch Perfect 3 will be released on December 22.

