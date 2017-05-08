Aria is no longer letting Ezra keep his secrets. On Pretty Little Liars’ Tuesday, May 9, episode, Aria (Lucy Hale) and Ezra (Ian Harding) continue to struggle with their relationship after the recent return of his ex Nicole, as seen in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek.

In the clip above, Ezra returns home to a somber-looking Aria, who had entered the apartment earlier to find Nicole. “Hey, Nicole’s upstairs,” she says of Ezra’s former love, who recently reentered his life years after going missing. “She’s sleeping.” Ezra immediately attempts to apologize and explain the situation. “Someone saw her get in a cab outside of the trauma clinic,” he says. “Her parents, her therapist, we’ve all been looking for her for hours.”

Aria then asks, “She didn’t tell you that she was coming here?” to which Ezra replies, “No, she didn’t. So thank you for texting me and letting me know.” He later adds: “I will take her back to the clinic first thing tomorrow.”

Aria says OK and picks up her purse to leave. Ezra tries to stop her but she curtly declares, “I’m not taking the sofa,” before softening her tone to add, “Nicole’s already asleep upstairs.” When he tries to once again apologize, she cuts him off. “I’m fine,” she says. “I’m just tired and I thought that I should stay until you got back.” She walks toward the door and lets her off-and-on love know that he will have to tell Nicole about their relationship sooner than he may be prepared for. “I don’t know what you’ve told her about us, or what you haven’t told her,” she says. “But there are pictures of me all over this place. My clothes are upstairs in your closet, so she’s going to have a lot of questions in the morning."

Pretty Little Liars airs on Freeform Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!