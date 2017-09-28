Khloe Kardashian’s television show Revenge Body is back with a brand new trailer and a return date — just days after Us Weekly exclusively reported that the reality star, 33, is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The E! network revealed that the transformation series, which follows everyday people wanting to get in shape to ultimately change their lives, will return for season 2 on December 10.

Nicole Weingart/E! Entertainment

“My entire life I’ve been compared to my sisters,” Kardashian says in the first look promo, referring to Kim and Kourtney. “I was chubby and tall. I lost a lot of confidence in myself. I found a new me in this happiness and I want to share it with other people.”

Then we get a glimpse at some of the 17 people vying to get their bodies back on track through fitness and healthy eating, and with the help of the Strong Looks Better Naked author.

“I have the best trainers. I have the best experts,” Kardashian says in a voiceover. “But it’s not just about a hot body. It’s about mind, body and soul, and changing people from within. You’re going to realize later how much you’re helping other people.”

In addition to her show premiering this winter, the Good American denim founder will be focused on the baby as sources tell Us she’s about four months along in her pregnancy.

Still, she and her NBA star beau are in no rush to head down the aisle. ”Khloé hasn’t typically cared about getting married before having a baby," an insider told Us on September 27. "She’s open to it but it’s not a prerequisite, to be married, before having kids."

