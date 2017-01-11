After eight years in office, President Barack Obama is saying goodbye. The 44th President of the United States gives his farewell address in his hometown of Chicago on Tuesday, January 10. Watch the livestream above, and be sure to refresh this post throughout the speech for Us Weekly's by-the-minute updates of highlights and analysis.

The commander in chief, 55, will be joined by First Lady Michelle Obama and Vice President Joe Biden as he takes the stage at the McCormick Place convention center, 10 days before President-elect Donald Trump's January 20 inauguration. Obama's final speech as POTUS airs live on the major networks and CNN, along with livestreaming on the White House's Facebook and YouTube pages.



Obama's final speech to America comes at a fraught moment, as his legacy (including the Affordable Care Act) faces an imminent threat from a Republican-controlled legislature and incoming president — and as a divided country eyes his successor with emotions ranging from quivering anticipation to outright dread.

Given the distinct differences in oratory style between the current POTUS and our President-elect, whatever the next four years bring, tonight's farewell will almost certainly stand in sharp contrast to the speeches we hear from Trump for the next four years.

Obama's farewell address airs Tuesday, January 10, at 9 p.m. ET.



