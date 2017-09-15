Get ready, fangirls! Simon Cowell’s new boy band, PRETTYMUCH, premiered their music video for their debut single “Would You Mind.” The quintet, which includes members Austin Porter, 19, Brandon Arreaga, 17, Edwin Honoret, 18, Nick Mara, 19, and Zion Kuwonu, 18, released their video worldwide on Friday, September 15, on MTV, MTV2, MTV Live and mtvU.

Trae Patton/NBC

“Being in the group is one of the sickest things ever,” Kuwonu says in the beginning of the music video. “It’s a good vibe to be in this band.” In the clip, the boys are hanging out on the streets of Los Angeles, dancing in the rain with a big crowd, and end it with a black screen that reads: “To be continued.”

The video was filmed in L.A. and was directed by Emil Nava, who has worked with big names in the industry such as Calvin Harris, Ed Sheeran and Selena Gomez. The group shared a short video with their followers on Instagram to promote the release on Friday, writing: "Thank you guys for being a part of this journey with us. We had so much fun filming our music video, so we hope you guys feel it just as much as we do! 🎶🎥.”

The group’s lead single was released on July 21, and was written by hitmaker Savan Kotecha, who also worked with One Direction on their debut single, “What Makes You Beautiful.” The five guys are signed to Cowell’s label, Syco, and Columbia Records, and have been flooding their Instagram page with song covers and music videos since earlier this year after coming together in 2016.

Check out PRETTYMUCH’s debut music video for “Would You Mind” above.

