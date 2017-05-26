It was his lucky day! Price Is Right contestant Ryan Belz completely lost it after he set a new record for Plinko on the Thursday, May 25, episode of the iconic game show. Check out the now-viral moment in the video above.

Belz, 23, who hails from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was thrilled to be invited onstage by host Drew Carey, but he really couldn’t contain his excitement when he found out he’d be playing the Plinko game — in which contestants must guess the correct numerical value of random items to receive Plinko chips. The chips are then placed into the top of a game board, which leads to varying winning amounts.

Belz’s first chip landed on $10,000, and naturally, both he and the live audience freaked out. But that was only a taste of what was to come. His subsequent chips landed on $1,000, $10,000, $500 and then another $10,000. Altogether, he won $31,500. The previous record was $30,500.

Belz spoke with TMZ about the exhilarating experience and said that he believes that his day job at Target helped him win big. “I know a lot of the prices of the items that are coming through the check lanes!” the Penn State University graduate said on Friday.

Viewers were also pumped for Belz and took to social media to congratulate him. “America is about to meet its new superhero. His name is Ryan,” one tweeter wrote. “He just set the Plinko record on Price Is Right in exuberant fashion.”

America is about to meet its new superhero. His name is Ryan. He just set the Plinko record on Price Is Right in exuberant fashion. — Eric W. Freeman, Jr. (@realericfreeman) May 25, 2017

Added another, “Can't remember the last time I watched The Price is Right. That was exciting!! Thought Ryan was gonna have a heart attack! #plinko #PriceIsRight”

Can't remember the last time I watched The Price is Right. That was exciting!! Thought Ryan was gonna have a 💔 attack! #plinko #PriceIsRight — SocialWorkShenanigan (@SW_Shenanigans) May 25, 2017

Check out more online reactions below:

This dude on The Price is Right:



Bid $1 and won

Got to play Plinko

Got all the pieces

Hit $10000 THREE TIMES

Didn't pass out — Jack McLoone (@jfmclooney) May 25, 2017

Turns on tv

Price is Right is on

Guy plays Plinko

Hits 10k three times in a row

Day 100% made by pure excitement on everyone's faces — ✨Roya the Cool Dude✨ (@rsdream12) May 25, 2017

You vs. the guy she told you not to worry about #plinko pic.twitter.com/C74lvdaG34 — JN (@nieltown) May 26, 2017

