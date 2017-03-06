Prince Jackson, now 20, opened up about his late father, Michael Jackson, during a live Good Morning America appearance in NYC on Monday, March 6. Watch the video above.

"As we were growing up my dad always said, 'I really don't care what you do in life, as long as you're happy doing it and you're the best at what you do. If you want to be a janitor at a high school, you should be the best janitor that you can be,'" Prince told GMA's Robin Roberts. "So, I think that he would always be the supporting figure to me and my siblings and support us in all the endeavors that we try."

Prince was just 12 years old when the iconic singer died of cardiac arrest at the age of 50 in June 2009. Today, he majors in film at Loyola Marymount University in L.A.

During his studies, Prince cofounded the organization Heal Los Angeles, which focuses on child abuse, homelessness and hunger. He was inspired by his dad's Heal the World organization, which still provides relief to disadvantaged youth today.

"Recently, we partnered with a charity called A Sense of Home, which supports foster kids who have aged out of the system in a sort of preempt against homelessness, because it's very hard to get on your feet once you got out of the system. People don't understand how the little things can add up and really make a big difference in someone's life," Prince told Roberts. "I'm not a fan of having my private or personal life being out there, but I understand the importance of showing what I do and hopefully trying to inspire others to continue spreading the good and helping the community."

Prince also founded the company King's Son Productions in 2016. On its website, it states that Prince strives to work behind the camera on music videos, short films and hopefully one day on feature films.

"My father was the King of Pop and King’s Son Productions has this mantra where a title is earned, but a name is given," Prince said on GMA. "So, I was born as Prince and that was the name my dad had given to me, but my dad had earned the epithet King of Pop and that’s through hard work and years of training and everything that he worked so hard to get. So it’s a form of motivation because my name is Prince, but for all intensive purposes I am the King’s son — working to get my own epithet."

Prince's younger sister, Paris Jackson, is following her own path as well. (Their youngest sibling is brother Blanket, 15.) Last week, Paris, 18, revealed that she signed a modeling contract with IMG Models. "Thank you @imgmodels," she wrote in an Instagram post on March 2. "I feel very lucky and blessed."

