He’s out for blood. Michael (Wentworth Miller) isn’t playing games in the season 5 finale of Prison Break, “Behind the Eyes,” which airs on Tuesday, May 30.

In a sneak peek, Jacob (Mark Feuerstein) speaks with Mikey about the former prisoner. “I’ve made enemies defending American over the years, worst part is that this particular one drudged up the truth about your father,” he says. “The truth is Mikey, despite what you may want to believe, your father died seven years ago.”

With that, Jacob receives a phone call — from Michael.

“Hand the boy over or I can’t be responsible for what happens next,” he says, with Sara (Sarah Wayne Callies) by his side.

“He’s not your son and never was,” Jacob replies.

Mikey takes Jacob’s side, screaming into the phone: “Stay away!”

There’s much more to come in the nine-week revival finale. Earlier this month, executive producer Paul Scheuring teased that no one is safe.

“A lot of people are not going to make it out of the finale,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “We always like to kill off characters on Prison Break, and I’m trying to think of how many characters died, but yeah, a lot of people aren’t going to make it out.”

Prison Break’s season 5 finale airs Tuesday, May 30, on Fox at 9 p.m. ET.

