It’s finally Friday! Kick back, relax and catch up on this week’s best celeb interviews. In case you missed it, Us Weekly got the inside scoop on all things Oscars red carpet. On the star-studded night, Priyanka Chopra wore $5 million in diamonds, Ginnifer Goodwin dished on how Oscars prep is different when you’re a parent and stars reenacted their all-time favorite movie quotations. Watch all the exclusive interviews in the video above!

Chopra reminded Us that diamonds really are a girl’s best friend. “These are Lorraine Schwartz. I like diamonds,” the Quantico actress, 34, gushed. When asked if she gets nervous wearing so much jewelry, Chopra joked, “No, no they work on me so easily. Some people can just carry them. I’m just kidding!”

Not all the stars had such a glamorous Oscars pre-game, however. Goodwin and husband Josh Dallas spent the hours leading up to the red carpet on diaper duty. “It was really just about putting Moana on for our kids [2-year-old Oliver and 9-month-old Hugo],” the Zootopia actress, 38, said, adding, “there might as well be 11 of them.”

Meanwhile, other stars spent their time on the red carpet having fun doing what they do best … acting! Glen Powell and Cynthia Erivo gave Us their best impressions, reenacting some of Hollywood’s most classic movie lines. “I wish I had a low voice like Humphrey Bogart!” Powell, 28, admitted.

For all the highlights from this week, watch the entire video above!

