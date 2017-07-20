Property Brother’s Drew Scott Shares Upcoming Wedding Details

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

They’ve got a wedding to plan! Property Brothers stars Drew and Jonathan Scott chatted with Us Weekly exclusively about Drew’s upcoming nuptials to fiancée Linda Phan and their latest TV project, Property Brothers at Home: Drew's Honeymoon House, set to debut on HGTV this November.

“We are looking in the spring, but we’ve not set a date. We have such a busy schedule,” Drew, 39, told Us of his upcoming nuptials in an interview following the Chase Home Lending and Google "Search for Home” panel discussion on Thursday, July 14. His brother Jonathan joked: “It took him seven years to propose, so give him a little time.”

The twins are working on renovating Drew and Linda’s new home in Los Angeles, which will be featured in a new series on HGTV in November.

“The renovation is going well. It’s a huge project; this house is going to be beautiful. We’re keeping the original English-inspired architecture,” Drew shared. “We’re trying to infuse a bit of that Art Deco, old Hollywood glam feel to it.”

One of their biggest challenges is attempting to get their basement renovation approved.

“Drew has asked us to dig out and put a 9-foot ceiling in the basement,” Jonathan shared. “They don’t [do a lot of basements in L.A.] So the process to get this basement approved has been painstaking. The hoops we’ve had to go through. If it gets pulled off, it’ll be a bigger feat than the waterslide we put in the house in Vegas!”

Drew and Phan announced their engagement in December 2016.

