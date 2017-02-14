She's ready for the limo intros and awkward group dates! Rachel Lindsay opened up about becoming the next Bachelorette during Good Morning America on Tuesday, February 14. Watch the video above!

"I'm a skeptical person, so I was definitely — I was excited that they asked me to do it but equally nervous," the Dallas-based attorney, 31, told Michael Strahan. "But when I started to weigh out the pros and cons I decided that this is too good of an opportunity to turn away."

Us Weekly confirmed on Monday that Nick Viall's ex landed the gig. She is currently one of his four remaining ladies on The Bachelor, so the early announcement came as a shock to Bachelor Nation.

ABC/Mark Coffey

"The cast members that I was on the season with have been great, giving me great congrats. And family and friends have been wonderful too," she told Strahan. "I'm just glad I don't have to keep it a secret anymore."



Lindsay is officially the first African-American woman to be the Bachelorette, but she doesn't feel "added pressure" because of it. "I'm honored to have this opportunity and to represent myself as an African-American woman. I just hope that people rally behind me like they did in Nick's season," she told Strahan. "I'm just trying to find love. Even though I'm an African-American woman, it's no different than any other Bachelorette."

Lindsay isn't worried about the franchise's track record, either. Through the years, only a handful of couples have stayed together following the finale.

"I just like to keep it 100 and keep it real," she said. "I just figured that if I keep true to myself, then it will be a successful show."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



