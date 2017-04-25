She's coming for you, boys! Rachel Lindsay is red hot in a new Bachelorette promo trailer, which dropped on Monday, April 24. Watch the video above!

ABC/Craig Sjodin

In the 30-second clip, the 31-year-old attorney storms through piles of rose petals while giving attitude to the camera. She twirls in her high-slit halter dress and rocks a pop of red lipstick.

Lindsay was cast as the first African-American Bachelorette in February. She previously placed third on Nick Viall's season 21 of The Bachelor.

"Bachelor Nation is so lucky to have her but not as lucky as the group of men who will have a chance at winning her heart. No one is better prepared to show Bachelor Nation, and the world, the beauty of embracing diversity," Viall, 36, captioned an Instagram photo of the pair following the announcement. "Good luck Rachel, not that you'll be needing it. I'm so proud and happy for you, I'm honored to be able to call you a friend. I can't wait to watch your journey!! #thebachelor #thebachelorette."

Lindsay opened up about the next chapter during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! "I'm ready to find love," the Dallas, Texas, native said on Valentine's Day. "[I'm] looking for someone who's ready for what I'm ready for. At this point in my life, 31, I'm ready to find a husband, someone who's ready to start a family. … I'm looking for someone who can make me laugh, [has] a great smile."

Season 13 of The Bachelorette will premiere on ABC on Monday, May 22, at 9 p.m. ET.

