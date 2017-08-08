Rachel Lindsay Reveals Who She Wants to Be the Next 'Bachelor'

Now that Rachel Lindsay and her fiancé, Bryan Abasolo, got their happy ending when he proposed during the season finale of The Bachelorette on Monday, August 7, they’ve already decided which of the season 13 contestants should be the next Bachelor.



Lindsay, 32, didn’t choose runner-up and fan favorite Peter Kraus. Instead, the couple hopes that Alex Bordyukov will be the next leading man on the ABC franchise.



“I think we agree on this one. We would say Alex,” the Dallas-based lawyer told Michael Strahan during their joint appearance on Good Morning America on Tuesday, August 8.



“He's just quirky, fun personality, funky dresser,” Abasolo, 37, agreed. “He’s…a really smart guy. He has a really high I.Q. and I just think he would make an interesting season.”



“America didn’t get to see enough of him,” Lindsay added. “Alex is great.”



ABC/Craig Sjodin

During a FaceTime interview before they arrived on set of GMA, Lindsay also opened up about facing Kraus at the After the Final Rose special, which aired on Monday, August 7. Kraus wasn’t ready to propose during the show and Monday was the first time they saw each other since their breakup.

“It was more frustrating to see Peter than anything else,” she shared. “That was a frustrating breakup.”

Her fiancé added he didn’t see the runner-up at all during the taping — and that the finale was hard to watch. “I saw the final episode and, yeah, as a man, you feel a little frustration of how she was treated and the position she was put in for the simple fact that, you know, here I am, you know, totally committed,” Abasolo explained. “Totally invested. Totally ready to start a real future with this woman and on the other end, you have someone who is indecisive, wishy-washy and at the same time he's telling her he's in love with her and will propose. So, you know, it was just tough to watch.”



