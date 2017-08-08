They're finally public! Rachel Lindsay's fiancé, Bryan Abasolo, wrote a love note to her following The Bachelorette season 13 finale on Monday, August 7.

The 37-year-old chiropractor shared a video from their proposal day, calling Lindsay, 32, his "love" and "rock."

"It's felt like forever, but the wait is finally over!!!" he wrote. "No longer do I have to hide the fact that you are and always have been the one for me! No longer do I have to keep secret how in love w you I truly am from the rest of the world! Hearing you say 'yes' on the top of that castle in Spain was the greatest moment of my life! I was optimistic about what could be prior to stepping out of that limo but never in my wildest dreams could I had foreseen us building such a strong foundation and deep bond in the last 6 months."

He went on to gush that "every single day" gets better and better with the Dallas-based lawyer. "[It] reaffirms that God placed you in my path for a reason. We've gone through so much...the ups, the downs, the challenges...but in the end, what shines above all else is the deep love, loyalty, respect and admiration we have for each other and that's what will continue to carry us through into our future," he continued. "I can't wait to start our new life together full of fun and adventure! I am so blessed and lucky to have you and I promise to cherish you forever! I love you baby!"

Lindsay chose Abasolo following a brutal split from runner-up Peter Kraus. Following ABC's After the Final Rose special, the newly engaged couple jetted off to NYC for a round of press. Abasolo revealed their travel plans in a second Instagram photo, which showed the lovebirds kissing on an airplane.

