There’s nothing sexier than good grammar! Rachel Lindsay makes her men compete in a spelling bee in a sneak peek of the Monday, June 19, episode of The Bachelorette.



In the clip above, the lawyer, 31, explains that she needs her future husband to be smart. “So far I’ve tested the men on group dates in a number of ways,” Lindsay says. “I’ve tested their dancing and stripping skills, and today I’m going to test their cerebral skills.”

When host Chris Harrison announces that he’ll be moderating the Bachelor Nation Spelling Bee as part of the group date, some of the contestants are thrown for a loop. “I didn’t not see that coming,” Lee Garrett says. Iggy Rodriguez adds, “It takes a lot to embarrass me, but my potential girlfriend right in front of me, she could think I’m an idiot.”

While a few of Lindsay’s suitors were concerned about their spelling skills, others were ready to show off their smarts. “These other guys, they’re clowns,” Josiah Graham brags. “I’m confident in my abilities. My vocabulary is on another level.”

Lindsay emphasizes that this is an important group date to see who might be her perfect match. “I think intelligence is extremely sexy,” she says. “I want a guy who can have a good time, roll with the punches, but I also need him to have some smarts.”

