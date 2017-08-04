Columbia Pictures/Getty Images

Wax on! Karate Kid stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka are reprising their iconic roles as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, respectively, nearly three decades after the martial arts drama's release.

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the duo will star in a 10-episode, half-hour series titled Cobra Kai on subscription service YouTube Red. The show, which will premiere in 2018, will be set 30 years after the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament and follow the duo once again reigniting their rivalry. While Johnny seeks redemption, a seemingly successful Daniel struggles to get through life without his mentor, Mr. Miyagi, who was originally played by late actor Pat Morita.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

“The minute I heard about this project, I knew we had to have it. The Karate Kid became an instant classic in the 1980s, and still resonates with audiences around the world and on YouTube today,” Susanne Daniels, global head of original content for YouTube, said to Variety “We’re thrilled to partner with Sony TV, Overbrook and the talented writing team led by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg to add a fresh, new comedic twist on one of Hollywood’s most storied rivalries.”

The project's executive producers also promise that fans of the original 1984 film should expect plenty of similarities. "Like everyone who grew up in the 1980s, the three of us are enormous fans of The Karate Kid,” Heald, Hurwitz and Schlossberg said in a press release, adding that “Cobra Kai will be a true continuation of the original films – packed with comedy, heart, and thrilling fight scenes."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.