A glimpse of the future! Disney Channel released the first trailer for the upcoming That's So Raven spinoff, Raven's Home, on Friday, June 2.

Disney

The trailer shows a newly divorced Raven Baxter (Raven-Symoné) reuniting with her longtime best friend Chelsea Daniels (Anneliese van der Pol) as they move in together. Raven's 11-year-old twins, Booker (Issac Brown) and Nia (Navia Robinson), join the returning cast members, along with Chelsea's 9-year-old son, Levi (Jason Maybaum), and Nia's best friend Tess (Sky Katz).

Disney

The much-anticipated spinoff follows Booker as he comes to terms with inheriting his mom's psychic abilities. At one point in the trailer, Booker approaches Raven to tell her about a vision he had, and she replies, "It's not always about you, Booker."

That's So Raven aired on Disney Channel for four seasons from January 2003 to November 2007. Symoné first announced that a spinoff was in the works during an episode of The View last October.

Raven's Home premieres on Disney Channel on Friday, July 21.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!