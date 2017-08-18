Everybody loves…getting set up by their dad? After Ray Romano attempted to get his son Matt a date on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week, the actor, 59, decided to let Matt’s twin, Greg, in on the action as well.

While on the Late Late Show on Thursday, August 17, host James Corden decided to bring out Greg, 24, who is a staffer on the CBS program, and let Ray set his son up — with a little help from Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who was also making an appearance.

Corden selected three women from the audience for Romano and Dreyfus to decide between. “I have a question for all three of you,” Romano says. “Are you ok dating a virgin?”

“It’s gonna be OK,” Dreyfus says as Romano hugs his son. “Do you have a good therapist?”

Terence Patrick/CB

“I honestly have no idea, they don’t talk to us so I have no idea.” Romano joked of knowing about his sons' sex lives, before turning back to the three women. “But I do know Greg, so this is an important question for all three of you.”

After getting mixed reactions to asking the trio to choose between the Yankees and Red Sox, Romano moved on to more pressing matters.

“This one’s even more important, Julia stay out of this,” he said. “Seinfeld or Everybody Loves Raymond?” After all three say they prefer Romano’s former sitcom to Dreyfus’, the actress feigned outrage over the choice.

“I have two sons, “ Dreyfus joked. “Guess who you’re never dating?”

Eventually, Dreyfus picked a winner for Romano’s son and the two headed off on a successful dinner date — in one of the CBS’ studios conference rooms.

Watch the hilarious moment in the clip above.

The Late Late Show airs on CBS Weeknights at 12:35 a.m. ET.

