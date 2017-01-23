The worst! The Golden Raspberry Awards, more commonly known as the Razzies, announced its list of 2017 nominations on Monday, January 23, one day before the Oscar nods are revealed.
This year, Zoolander 2 and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice top the list with a total of eight nominations each. Zoolander 2's nods include Worst Picture, Worst Actor and Worst Director, the latter two both for Ben Stiller. Batman v Superman is also nominated for Worst Picture and has two nominees for Worst Actor: Henry Cavill, who played the Man of Steel for the second time, and Ben Affleck, whose first-ever portrayal of the Caped Crusader was met with meers.
Dirty Grandpa, Independence Day: Resurgence, Gods of Egypt and Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party (a much-panned political documentary on the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate) are also nominated in the Worst Picture category. The ceremony will be held on February 25, the day before the Oscars.
See the full list of nominees below.
WORST PICTURE
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Dirty Grandpa
Gods of Egypt
Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Resurgence
Zoolander 2
WORST ACTOR
Ben Affleck / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Gerard Butler / Gods of Egypt & London Has Fallen
Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Robert De Niro / Dirty Grandpa
Dinesh D'Souza / Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Ben Stiller / Zoolander 2
WORST ACTRESS
Megan Fox / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Tyler Perry / BOO! A Medea Halloween
Julia Roberts / Mother's Day
Becky Turner / Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Naomi Watts / Divergent Series: Allegiant & Shut-In
Shailene Woodley / Divergent Series: Allegiant
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Julianne Hough / Dirty Grandpa
Kate Hudson / Mother’s Day
Aubrey Plaza / Dirty Grandpa
Jane Seymour / Fifty Shades of Black
Sela Ward / Independence Day: Resurgence
Kristen Wiig / Zoolander 2
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Nicolas Cage / Snowden
Johnny Depp / Alice Through the Looking Glass
Will Ferrell / Zoolander 2
Jesse Eisenberg / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Jared Leto / Suicide Squad
Owen Wilson / Zoolander 2
WORST SCREEN COMBO
Ben Affleck & His BFF (Baddest Foe Forever) Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Any 2 Egyptian Gods or Mortals / Gods of Egypt
Johnny Depp & His Vomitously Vibrant Costume / Alice Through the Looking Glass
The Entire Cast of Once Respected Actors / Collateral Beauty
Tyler Perry & That Same Old Worn Out Wig / BOO! A Medea Halloween
Ben Stiller and His BFF (Barely Funny Friend) Owen Wilson / Zoolander 2
WORST DIRECTOR
Dinesh D’Souza and Bruce Schooley / Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Roland Emmerich / Independence Day: Resurgence
Tyler Perry / BOO! A Medea Halloween
Alex Proyas / Gods of Egypt
Zack Snyder / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Ben Stiller / Zoolander 2
WORST PREQUEL, REMAKE, RIP-OFF OR SEQUEL
Alice Through the Looking Glass
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Dawn of Justice
Fifty Shades of Black
Independence Day: Resurgence
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Zoolander 2
WORST SCREENPLAY
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Dirty Grandpa
Gods of Egypt
Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Resurgence
Suicide Squad
