Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Credit: Warner Bros.

The worst! The Golden Raspberry Awards, more commonly known as the Razzies, announced its list of 2017 nominations on Monday, January 23, one day before the Oscar nods are revealed.

This year, Zoolander 2 and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice top the list with a total of eight nominations each. Zoolander 2's nods include Worst Picture, Worst Actor and Worst Director, the latter two both for Ben Stiller. Batman v Superman is also nominated for Worst Picture and has two nominees for Worst Actor: Henry Cavill, who played the Man of Steel for the second time, and Ben Affleck, whose first-ever portrayal of the Caped Crusader was met with meers.

Dirty Grandpa, Independence Day: Resurgence, Gods of Egypt and Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party (a much-panned political documentary on the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate) are also nominated in the Worst Picture category. The ceremony will be held on February 25, the day before the Oscars.

See the full list of nominees below.

WORST PICTURE

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Dirty Grandpa

Gods of Egypt

Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Independence Day: Resurgence

Zoolander 2

WORST ACTOR

Ben Affleck / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Gerard Butler / Gods of Egypt & London Has Fallen

Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Robert De Niro / Dirty Grandpa

Dinesh D'Souza / Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Ben Stiller / Zoolander 2

WORST ACTRESS

Megan Fox / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Tyler Perry / BOO! A Medea Halloween

Julia Roberts / Mother's Day

Becky Turner / Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Naomi Watts / Divergent Series: Allegiant & Shut-In

Shailene Woodley / Divergent Series: Allegiant

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Julianne Hough / Dirty Grandpa

Kate Hudson / Mother’s Day

Aubrey Plaza / Dirty Grandpa

Jane Seymour / Fifty Shades of Black

Sela Ward / Independence Day: Resurgence

Kristen Wiig / Zoolander 2

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Nicolas Cage / Snowden

Johnny Depp / Alice Through the Looking Glass

Will Ferrell / Zoolander 2

Jesse Eisenberg / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Jared Leto / Suicide Squad

Owen Wilson / Zoolander 2

WORST SCREEN COMBO

Ben Affleck & His BFF (Baddest Foe Forever) Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Any 2 Egyptian Gods or Mortals / Gods of Egypt

Johnny Depp & His Vomitously Vibrant Costume / Alice Through the Looking Glass

The Entire Cast of Once Respected Actors / Collateral Beauty

Tyler Perry & That Same Old Worn Out Wig / BOO! A Medea Halloween

Ben Stiller and His BFF (Barely Funny Friend) Owen Wilson / Zoolander 2

WORST DIRECTOR

Dinesh D’Souza and Bruce Schooley / Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Roland Emmerich / Independence Day: Resurgence

Tyler Perry / BOO! A Medea Halloween

Alex Proyas / Gods of Egypt

Zack Snyder / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Ben Stiller / Zoolander 2

WORST PREQUEL, REMAKE, RIP-OFF OR SEQUEL

Alice Through the Looking Glass

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Dawn of Justice

Fifty Shades of Black

Independence Day: Resurgence

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Zoolander 2

WORST SCREENPLAY

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Dirty Grandpa

Gods of Egypt

Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Independence Day: Resurgence

Suicide Squad

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!