Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Why are we not surprised? According to a past lover of George Clooney’s, he’s no slouch between the sheets.



On the July 5 episode of Real Housewives of New York, the ladies played a game of Truth or Dare and Bethenny Frankel decided to put costar Carole Radziwill in the hot seat, asking Clooney’s former flame to rate his skills in bed on a scale of 1 to 10.



“Definitely a nine,” Radzwill dished of the 56-year-old Oscar-winning actor’s sex skills. The Real Housewife’s hot A-list hookup was first revealed during a 2012 episode of the Bravo show when the ladies hit the beach and cast mate Sonja Morgan joked, "Look at the ass on Carole … No wonder Clooney did her for a year."



Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images

But the 53-year-old journalist and author admitted on a 2014 episode of RHONY that their romance was a very long time ago. "We dated literally during the Eisenhower administration," Radziwill confessed.

Both have long since moved on. The Ocean’s Twelve star married Amal Clooney in December 2014 and welcomed twins Alexander and Ella on June 6, while the reality TV star has been dating vegan chef Adam Kenworthy, 31, for the past two years.

Her romance with Clooney wasn’t the only time Radziwill has dated a celebrity. She also had a summer fling with Ralph Fiennes, which she revealed to Us Weekly back in 2014.



Real Housewives of New York airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.



