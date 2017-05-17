Reese Witherspoon Really Wants a 'Big Little Lies' Season 2

She's game! Reese Witherspoon is definitely up for a second season of Big Little Lies. The Oscar winner opened up about the possibility when she dropped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, May 17. Watch the video above!

"We hope so!" Witherspoon, 41, said. "Nicole [Kidman] and I produced it as well so we've been talking to the writer, Liane Moriarty, who wrote the book, about new ideas and what these characters can do. It seems like people just love these characters. Hopefully we can go on."

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Witherspoon and Kidman, 49, star in the HBO hit alongside Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz, Laura Dern, Alexander Skarsgård, Adam Scott and James Tupper. Earlier this month, the Sing actress teased a possible season 2 when she hung out with Kidman and Dern, 50.



Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

"Spending #SundayFunday with these ladies ... working on some new lies," she captioned an Instagram photo on May 7.

Spending #SundayFunday with these ladies ... working on some new lies 🙈🙉🙊 A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on May 7, 2017 at 4:48pm PDT

Moriarty has already been asked by producers to come up with new story lines. "I wouldn't write a new book but perhaps a new story and then we'll see what happens," she told The Sunday Morning Herald on April 11. "I'm absolutely open to it because, once I started thinking, it was too much fun to see what I could do and to see these characters again. And there's definitely places you can go."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!